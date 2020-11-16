OHHS and Wexner Medical Center sign agreement

Submitted to The Enterprise

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Ohio Hills Health Services (OHHS) are creating an affiliation that will improve the availability, quality and cost-effectiveness of healthcare services in southeastern Ohio. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and OHHS have signed a purchasing agreement which allows the two health organizations to remain independent but work together to enhance their purchasing power.

The Ohio State Health Network works to support strong, independent healthcare organizations by providing cost savings, learning opportunities and valuable resources for members. Founded by Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, the health network gives member healthcare organizations cost savings through group purchasing as well as the potential to participate in educational and professional networking opportunities. OHHS joined the Ohio State Health Network to take advantage of group purchasing programs that can reduce costs on medical equipment, supplies and services.

“We’re excited to be a member of the Ohio State Health Network. This affiliation will increase OHHS’s access to a wide range of products and provide the ability to purchase high-quality products at a reduced cost,” said Jeff Britton, CEO, OHHS. “By working with the Ohio State Health Network, we’ll achieve greater efficiencies, lower costs and build a stronger organization through the group purchasing programs.”

In 1995, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center founded the Ohio State Health Network to create a partnership of rural hospitals throughout Ohio. The Ohio State Health Network has now expanded to include other health care organizations such as Federally Qualified Health Centers including Ohio Hills Health Services.

“When healthcare organizations work together to lower expenses and share best practices, it will ultimately benefit the patients,” said Michael Carpenter, COO, OHHS. “It is tremendous to know by becoming a member of the Ohio State Health Network that OHHS will have ready access to a greater range of products and receive top tier pricing.”

The Ohio State Health Network’s supply chain management team negotiates pricing and manages vendor relations and contracting on behalf of the network. The Purchasing Agreement between the Ohio State Health Network and OHHS was effective in October 2020. For additional information, contact Michael Carpenter, COO, OHHS at 740-239-6447.