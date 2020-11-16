FFA Senior Spotlight: Meet Grace Detling

Submitted to the Enterprise

This week’s “FFA Senior Spotlight” is the secretary: Grace Detling.

Detling is a four-year member of the Barnesville FFA. She has learned how to build a resume, how to prepare for a job interview, how to run a meeting, and greenhouse management skills. Her favorite memory is attending National FFA Convention and rooming with Shayla, Kynlie and Karli and eating all their snacks in the first two days.

She plans on attending college to major in exercise science to become an occupational therapist.

She has received her State FFA Degree and is on track to receive her American Degree. Detling was asked what advice she would give current and future members...."Try everything! Go to convention, be an officer, and do the contest. Make as many memories & friends as you can.”