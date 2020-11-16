Dedication to Margaret McFarland, longtime nurse at Barnesville Hospital

Submitted to The Enterprise

Margaret McFarland was head nurse along with other various positions at Barnesville Hospital for many years in the early 1900s.

Mrs. McFarland provided care that was above and beyond the call of duty.

An article from a local newspaper said, “…. on the job or on call for 20 hours a day and put in large numbers of hours at the hospital in order to see that someone got needed care.”

This is just one of the many quotes showing Mrs. McFarland’s dedication to taking care of others. Mrs. McFarland’s legacy will continue to live on in Barnesville Hospital. The McFarland Family has dedicated a portrait and plaque in her Memory.

The portrait and plaque is located beside the Hospital Supervisors office on the main floor.