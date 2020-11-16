Chestnut Lanes bowling alley destroyed by fire

Staff Report

BARNESVILLE — A longtime landmark in the village was destroyed Monday by fire.

A fire broke out around 11 a.m. at Chestnut Lanes in Barnesville, and Fire Chief Tim Hall said the building is “pretty much a total (loss).”

The building was not open at the time of the fire. A passerby alerted authorities to smoke coming out of al the eaves of the structure. No one had been in the building since 1 a.m., when it closed for the night.

Firefighters made an interior attack on the east side of the building first, then the fire spread.

Cumberland Trail and Somerton fire departments assisted on scene.

Hall said the lanes sustained smoke and water damage.

No one was injured.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. The state fire marshal is investigating.