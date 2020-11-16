Belmont College now offering truck driver CDL training in St. Clairsville

Submitted to The Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE – In an effort to meet the area’s need for skilled, licensed commercial drivers, Belmont College is now offering its Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program at their Main Campus location in St. Clairsville.

The College is pleased to announce that they have formed a partnership with OV Truck Driving School. With their 25 years of experience, OV Truck Driver Training has qualified and experienced instructors who provide comprehensive and affordable training.

“Our CDL program offers short-term training for a career pathway in transportation, which is a vital part of our economy locally and across the state,” said Melissa Rataiczak, Director of Workforce Development and Advancement. “With registration for CDL classes now open, successful students will receive their CDL permit, classroom and on-the-road training, CDL driving exam with truck provided, and job placement assistance.”

The Truck Driving Academy program offers students a wide-ranging curriculum and training process to prepare them to pass the CDL exam. Daytime classes are available Monday through Friday. Training consists of classroom and behind-the-wheel training in St. Clairsville, Ohio from state-certified instructors, licensed by the Ohio Division of Public Safety, who have a minimum of three years’ experience.

Training options include:

· Class A License - Training on any combination vehicle such as a semi-tractor trailer and hazmat endorsements.

· Class B License - Training to be licensed to operate dump trucks, school buses, water trucks, and box vans. Note: A person with a Class A license may also drive a Class B vehicle with no additional training.

· Refresher Course - For Current Class A/B license holders.

· Customized CDL Training Courses are also available for local businesses.

To enroll in the program, students must pass a USDOT physical exam, an alcohol and controlled substances test, have a valid state driver’s license and payment or proof of funding must be submitted before the start of classes. Workforce Investment Opportunity Act (WIOA) funds are available to students who qualify. Those interested in funding are encouraged to contact Ohio Means Jobs or Workforce West Virginia for WIOA funding.

“OV Truck Driver Training School is excited to bring our time-proven training program to Belmont College,” said Tim Bailey, General Manager OV Truck Driver Training. “Our group is extremely impressed with the administration, staff, and facilities at the College and we are confident that this partnership will enrich the community with expanded career opportunities.”

Belmont College has a newly installed CDL training pad on their campus. The training pad is located behind the Health Sciences Center near the College’s Main Campus.

According to Rataiczak, “Having the ability to train CDL students on-site at Belmont College in St. Clairsville, Ohio is a great opportunity for them to train behind-the-wheel locally.”

For information about the CDL program or to register for classes, call the Belmont College Workforce Development Office at 740-695-9500 or online at www.belmontcollege.edu/CDL.