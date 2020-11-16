Barnesville Chamber plans outdoor holiday market

Submitted to The Enterprise

In this year of cancellations and compromise, the annual indoor Barnesville Christmas Market will pivot to an outdoor event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

The Chamber is seeking vendors for “Christmas Market on the Main – Outdoors” that will take place in the downtown business district. Registration is free and open to participants until through Friday, Nov. 30. Mail registrations to Christmas Market on the Main, Barnesville Chamber of Commerce, 130 W. Main St., Barnesville, OH 43713. For additional information on the market, contact the Chamber at 740-425-4300 or bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com.