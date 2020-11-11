Belmont Co. couple arrested during traffic stop on I-70

A Belmont County husband and wife wanted on warrants for drug-related and other crimes were arrested by State Highway Patrol troopers from the Cambridge post during a traffic stop early Wednesday on Interstate 70.

Michael L. Perkins, 50, and Heather M. Perkins, 44, both of Bethesda, were arrested and transported to the Guernsey-Belmont county line where they were released into the custody of Belmont County officials.

Michael Perkins is also facing potential drug charges in Guernsey County after a sheriff's K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and suspected methamphetamine was found along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to a patrol sergeant, a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Michael Perkins at approximately 1:11 a.m. Wednesday for a vehicle defect. The stop occurred near mile post 177 on I-70.

Michael Perkins reportedly admitted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle and a sheriff's K-9 alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search was then conducted.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

The traffic stop in Guernsey County remained under investigation by the patrol's Cambridge post.

As for the charges in Belmont County, Michael Perkins is facing one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.

He was indicted by a Belmont County grand jury on July 1.

Heather Perkins faces single counts of resisting arrest and criminal damaging or endangering, second-degree misdemeanors, and persistent disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, for an alleged incident on Sept. 14.

A drug-related charge filed by Bethesda police on Dec. 19, 2019, is also pending.

The warrant for Heather Perkins was issued by the Belmont County Court on Oct. 14, according to online records.