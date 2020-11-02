Letter to the editor: Resident looks at government

Barnesville Enterprise

Editor:

During the 2016 presidential campaign, the idea that a businessman belonged in the White House to improve organization and efficiency was promoted and this person would also clean out the swamp.

The electoral college accomplished this. The CEO, with a resumé including five bankruptcies and a large debt to a bank laundering money for Russians, began by bringing in a Board of Directors – his family, who saw good business opportunities. The party employees began to carry out the CEO’s personal and business interests as good employees should do. Hirings, firings, job moves, and resignations corrected opinion differences. Finally, the business organization was changed for greater efficiency. All the branches and departments were placed under one umbrella; all geared toward the fulfillment of the CEO’s self-centered interests.

Meanwhile, the people remain divided. The Covid-19 virus spreads unfettered with the economy weakened, unemployment high. The checks and balances and administration oversight built into the government organization are no longer effective and the Constitution of the United States crumbles.

Shirley Kristensen

Yellow Springs, Ohio