Barnesville library adds new items to shelves

Staff Report

The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials

See You On Sunday by Sam Sifton In memory of Doris Kovacs given by “Your Cheffy Girls and Jake”.

The Tool Book by Phil Davy. In memory of Herbert D. Carpenter given by Barnesville Chapter #206 OES.

Simply Living Well by Julia Watkins. Quiet Times With God by Joyce Meyer. In memory of Mrs. Marjorie Wolgamott given by Bob and Helen Boswell.

2020 Collector Car Price Guide. In memory of Donald Baker given by John and Misty Wilson.

Fiction

The Way Of The Brave by Susan Warren Inspirational

Next To Last Stand by Craig Johnson. Mystery

Battle Ground by Jim Butcher Science Fiction

A Time For Mercy by John Grisham.

Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman.

Elsewhere by Dean Koontz.

One By One by Ruth Ware.

Troubles In Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand.

Non-Fiction

Guinness World Records 2021.

Killing Crazy Horse by Bill O’Reilly.

Recently added

Christmas Cupcake Murder by Joanne Fluke. Mystery

Jingle All The Way by Debbie Macomber.

Hallmark Channel Countdown To Christmas by Caroline McKenzie.