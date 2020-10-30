Routine business tops Belmont Village Council meeting

Staff Report

BELMONT – Routine business was discussed at the Oct. 1 meeting of Belmont Village Council. Councilman Mike Murphy made a motion to go into executive session to discuss the purchase of property at 7:01 p.m., seconded by Bev Yoe. Motion passed. At 7:14 p.m., Mayor Ron Woods declared the executive session over.

Resident DP Dutton addressed council and stated that he is running for commissioner and offered some background on himself. Dan Scott asked about the OPWC Funding. JP stated that Belmont was given a priority this last round of funding. Resident Jason Garzyk addressed council and informed everyone he is running for Belmont County recorder. Resident Cindi Henry addressed council and informed everyone she is running for Belmont County auditor.

Resident Beverly Tomolinis said she did not have a survey done and she had better things to spend her money on. She said she did contact three different surveyors. Resident John Regoli said he does not want the alley opened up all the way through. Council discussed alleys in town and further discussed only opening the alley to the end of the property of the person wanting it opened. Lori Grob made a motion to open the alley to the Underwood property line, seconded by Mike Murphy. Motion passed.

Solicitor TJ Schultz is going to review the street sweeper contract and see about revising it to allow for Belmont Employees to be trained to operate it. Resident Brian May discussed the street paving project in depth. May informed council that the budget is getting close to the limits. He said the project should be out to bid soon. Solicitor TJ Schultz discussed an abandoned property ordinance. Water Board President Kenny Davis informed council that we purchased 60 percent of the water and produced 40 percent this last month. He said the delinquents are the same usual people. Councilman Mike Murphy made a motion to accept PK’s resignation, seconded by Dan Scott. Motion passed.

Police Chief Andy Miller gave his monthly police report which included 11 security checks, five traffic stops, three citations, and one assists. He said he has been getting donations for shop with a cop. Miller said he will be conducting training for the department soon. Fire Chief Jake Tacosik said there were two fire calls, 17 squad calls five were billable and five transports. He said the Belmont County EMA has purchased an inflatable fire safety house for all county departments to use. Jake stated that the department will be doing shop with a firefighter in December again. Council discussed changing the gym rental deposits to $35 for kitchen and $25 for gym only.

The next meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.