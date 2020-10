Staff Report

County Road 214, Bellaire-High Ridge Road, will close to all traffic beginning on Nov. 4, for a slip repair project. The closure is 2.4 miles south of the county road 34, Hospital Road, intersection.

Advance warning signs will be posted.

Project is scheduled for 30 days and is weather dependent. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is administering this project.

See belmontcountyengineer.com/news for more details.