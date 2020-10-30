Barnesville council discusses village’s insurance policy

Staff Report

Barnesville Village Council met with the village’s insurance company at its meeting Oct. 26.

Clay Bethel, insurance agent, presented council with the annual renewal insurance premiums. He said Westfield Insurance requested a complete update evaluation for replacement cost for the village. With the change in building replacement costs, loss in liability claims, and growth of equipment and vehicles, premiums have spiked higher than usual.

He suggested looking into the market and getting numbers from a couple different companies, and bring those back to council for review. Also, he suggested the village pay the professional liability premium for the year and a fourth of the Westfield premiums for now. Council expressed their approval.

In other business, council received an update on the OPWC paving project in the village. Village Administrator Roger Deal said there were 13 streets paved and five left to go with completion, probably next week, weather permitting.

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Tim Hall asked for council’s approval to remove Tony Minyo from the EMS Department. Council agreed.

Hall also informed council that he is applying for a FEMA grant for the replacement of an older firetruck.

In other business, Police Chief Rocky Sirianni asked council’s permission to promote Officer Cody Lucas and Officer Edward Kubat to Officer II, and Sgt. Matthew Tipple to Lieutenant with each promotion receiving a $1 raise per hour. Council agreed.

Village Administrator Deal presented a letter addressed from the Ohio Historical Society for council’s consideration to approve the installation of a concrete pad at the rear of the OHHS building for placement of a generator. The Historical Review Board supports the project. Council approved the project, as well.

Council entered into executive session to discuss personnel.

Upon their return, Village Administrator Deal said Collin Seevers has completed his Backflow Prevention Training Course Webinar and will do the “hands on” classroom training at a later date when available. Deal asked for council’s approval to give Seevers a wage increase of $1.00 per hour for his certificate of completion. Council approved.

Council also agreed to pay bills in the amount of $154,949.889.

Council will meet again Monday, Nov. 9.