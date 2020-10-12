Letter to the editor: Belmont County Auditor responds

Barnesville Enterprise

Editor:

Recently, Cindi Henry addressed a Letter to the Editor stating inconsistencies and innuendos.

The headline indicated she's the current Auditor seeking re-election (which was a typo by the Enterprise). That's false. I've held the position since July 2019. She's concerned I'm learning on the job. Let me put those concerns to rest.

I've worked in the auditor's office since 2011 and was hired full-time in 2015 upon graduating WVU with a degree in Industrial mathematics and statistics. Statistics plays a major role when real estate values are updated. I have the capacity to work with the appraisal company and understand how and why they are running models and numbers. My education helps me understand budgets, debts, and bonds. I work closely with Sheila Turner who has over 30 years’ experience with payroll and budgets. While I don't claim to know all, I absolutely have the ability to run an efficient and responsible office. I'm not afraid of learning, changing, or being innovative.

I've worked my way through the office. I'm certified in Weights and Measures, worked in the Real Estate Division, and created the systems that track the transfers of all mineral, oil, and gas deeds and production of all wells in the county. I've worked with the tax rates and all the abstracts that are sent to the Department of Taxation.

My opponent stated everyone must do more with less. This isn't a new concept. However, our office doesn't choose how money is spent or decide new ways to make tax dollars work. That's the commissioners' responsibility. We do talk with county departments as they file annual budgets, but we don't micromanage their money. That's the responsibility of Department Heads.

My opponent mentions we must 'plan' for the Cracker Plant. I was heavily involved, along with the Commissioners, The Port Authority, and several other groups in the Enterprise Zone Agreement with PTTGCA. This has the potential to bring hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars into Belmont County.

Every office holder has faced unprecedented times during this pandemic. Our work increased as did our reporting responsibilities to the State. We have performed effectively and efficiently during this time. I work closely with the Commissioners. Because we experienced reduced revenue from sale's tax, we meet regularly to reduce county debt and stay on track to meet certification for the 2020 budget. I'm also involved with small businesses helping them acquire grants through The Cares Act. My first month in office I tackled the county budget while handling the biggest Bond Anticipation Note for the Health Plan building. I also eliminated expenses saving my office around $40,000 annually.

I pride myself on my leadership and communication skills. My straightforward approach improved relationships inside and outside of the courthouse. I'm dedicated to serving the entire county, not one party over another. If we are to be successful in moving forward, we all have to work together. As your current full-time auditor, I will continue to do so for the benefit of Belmont County with honesty and integrity. I ask for your support, trust, and most importantly your vote!

Respectfully,

Anthony Rocchio