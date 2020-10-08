Take a Look …

Barnesville Enterprise

Cancer group will not meet this month

The Three Cancer Support Group will not meet in October. Hopefully, they can resume in November.

FFA fruit sales set

The Barnesville FFA Chapter will once again be selling fruit and carious items from the Florida Farm Bureau. This year, they will be selling fruit, nuts, cider, barbecue sauce, apples, Pearl Valley cheeses, summer sausage and more. Sales will end on Nov. 5. To make a purchase, see any Barnesville FFA member, message the Barnesville FFA page on Facebook or call FFA Advisor Etta Moyer at 740-425-3617, ext. 5183.

Chicken barbecue set

A drive-thru chicken barbecue is planned for Sunday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. until sold out at the Piedmont Firehouse, 33030 W. Main St., Piedmont. Dinner is $10 and includes half a chicken, two sides and a roll. The fundraiser benefits the Harrison Coal and Reclamation Historical Park. The chicken is provided and donated by Case Farms. For information, call 740-312-5385.

Mansion closed but open by appointment

The Belmont County Victorian Mansion remains closed during the Covid-19 Pandemic. However, it is open by appointment only; masks and social distancing required. Call 740-425-1457, 740-425-2228 or 740-695-0766 for information.

Concerned residents’ meetings suspended

The Concerned Barnesville Area Residents (CBAR) will suspend their monthly meetings until further notice.

Run postponed

Barnesville Rotary Lake 5K has been postponed until March 2021.

Blue Star Banner available

The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.

2020 Chamber meeting dates and locations announced

The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 meeting dates and locations: Oct. 14 at noon in the Steele Insurance in the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Nov. 11 on noon, Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec.

8 at 11:30 a.m., Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St. For information, call 740-425-4300, email bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com, or visit www.barnesvilleohiochamber.com.

2020 Chamber events announced

The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 calendar of events: Dec. 3, Lighting of the Village Christmas Tree; and Dec. 5, Christmas Market and Lighted Christmas Parade. For information, call 740-425-4300, email bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com, or visit www.barnesvilleohiochamber.com.