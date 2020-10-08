OUE receives Compass Award for October

Barnesville Enterprise

COLUMBUS — Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has announced Compass Award honorees for the month of October. The monthly recognition program commends organizations, programs, and individuals across the state who are working to guide Ohioans toward financial literacy and empowerment.

“Financial literacy education plays a critical role in preparing our young people to navigate the challenges of adulthood and the modern workforce,” said Treasurer Sprague. “The Compass Award program recognizes the people and organizations across the Buckeye State who are making a lasting impact on young Ohioans and putting them on a path toward success.”

Compass Award honorees for October include:

Lou Anne Capper, Rock Hill Local School District (Lawrence County) A passionate educator, Lou Anne Capper has made financial literacy and related topics, including entrepreneurship, a priority in her classroom at Rock Hill Local Schools. Through simulations of real-life experiences like finding a job, financing education, paying taxes, and renting an apartment, students learn how to make important decisions that will impact their lives. Additionally, Lou Anne introduces students to the worlds of business and entrepreneurship by having them run a coffee shop that serves the student body. Students focus on topics like market research, financial statements, pricing, marketing, and staffing.

United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties The United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties has made financial literacy and empowerment a key focus of their work. Through their Financial Stability Partnership, the United Way works with local financial institutions to provide services and education opportunities to area residents. These resources include online courses, presentations on personal finance, and clinics on tax preparation. Through these efforts, the United Way connects with the people they serve and has an impact on other areas of their financial lives.

Ohio University Eastern Campus (Belmont County) An educational pillar of Belmont County and the surrounding area, Ohio University Eastern Campus plays a key role not only in the academic education of students, but also in their career-related decision-making and financial choices. Financial aid staff guide students and families through the application process and work with them to find and understand financing options, including scholarships and student loans. Through one-on-one career coaching, mock interviews, networking events, employer panels, and career fairs, Ohio University Eastern Campus offers students an individualized approach to career readiness to prepare them for life after graduation.

