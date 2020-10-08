ODNR approves injection well site near Morristown

Beth Bailey

Barnesville Enterprise

MORRISTOWN — The Ohio Division of Natural Resources has approved a permit from Empire Ohio SWD to install one saltwater injection well behind TROO Clean Environmental off U.S. 40 in Morristown.

The application for the second injection well is still under review.

Those who live in a nearby housing plan, along with State Rep. Don Jones and Union Township trustees have all voiced their opposition to the location of the wells.

As far as the Richland Township site, permits to install a saltwater injection well between U.S. 40, I-70, and Ohio 331 are still under review.

— Submitted to The Enterprise