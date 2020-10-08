Local students named to Ohio University's Summer 2020 dean's list

Barnesville Enterprise

ATHENS — More than 200 students qualified for the summer semester 2020 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses. Students included: Hunter Miller, of Barnesville, and Chadd Huntsman, of Barnesville.

Students on the dean's list came from an array of states. More than 10 states were represented, including Kentucky, West Virginia, Arizona, Texas, and Ohio, as well as China.

OHIO students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.

— Submitted to The Enterprise