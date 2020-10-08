Local students graduate from Ohio University

Barnesville Enterprise

ATHENS — More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020.

Students included:

Donald Boyles, of Saint Clairsville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Zachary Heslop, of Jacobsburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Specialized Studies.

Jacob Leach, of Barnesville, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.

Colten Strauss, of Barnesville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management and Bachelor of Science in Communication.

Hannah Tucker, of Bethesda, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Visual Communication.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including Vietnam, China, Chile, Iran, Mexico, and Great Brittan.

— Submitted to The Enterprise