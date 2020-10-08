Library adds new items to its shelves

Barnesville Enterprise

The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials

Donation made in memory of Martha McCabe given by The 4 Howell Girls.

Advanced Deer Hunting by Joseph Miller. Outdoor Life Complete Turkey Hunting by John Phillips. In memory of Richard Wilcox given by Barnesville High School Class of 1987.

School by Erica Donner. Good Night Little Engine by Janet Lawler. In memory of Nancy Bischof given by Barnesville High School Class of 1987.

Fiction

The Librarian Of Boone’s Hollow by Kim Vogel Sawyer. Inspirational

Muzzled by David Rosenfelt. Mystery

You Should See Me In A Crown by Leah Johnson. Young Adult

The Return by Nicholas Sparks.

The Midwife Murders by James Patterson.

Deadly Touch by Heather Graham.

Hour Of The Assassin by Matthew Quirk.

Playing Nice by JP Delaney.

The Red Lotus by Chris Bohjalian.

Liars’ Legacy by Taylor Stevens.

Non-Fiction

Amish Friends Farmhouse Favorites Cookbook by Wanda Brunstetter.

A Very Stable Genious by Philip Rucker.

Return From Siberia by John Shallman. Biography

Children’s

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney.

Leaving Lymon by Lesa Cline-Ransome.

Could You Survive The Jurassic Period? by Matt Doeden.

Could You Survive The New Stone Age? by Thomas Troupe.

Could You Survive The Ice Age? by Blake Hoena.

Could You Survive The Cretaceous Period? by Eric Braun.

Back Roads, Country Toads by Devin Scillian.

Humpty Dumpty Lived Near A Wall by Derek Hughes.

You Matter by Christian Robinson.

The World Needs More Purple People by Kristen Bell.

Recently added

Holding Out For Christmas by Janet Dailey.

The Brightest Star by Fern Michaels.

— Submitted to The Enterprise