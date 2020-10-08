Christy enrolls at the University of Findlay

Barnesville Enterprise

FINDLAY — Alayna Christy, of Woodsfield, has enrolled at the University of Findlay for fall 2020. New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 17.

Christy is pursuing a degree in animal science.

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom.

— Submitted to The Enterprise