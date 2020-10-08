Barnesville plans leaf pick up

Barnesville Enterprise

The Barnesville Public Works will be picking up leaves that are left curbside by residents of the Village of Barnesville as long as they are contained in paper biodegradable bags. Free bags will again be given to residents while they last as supplied by J.B. Green Team. The free bags may be picked up at the Barnesville Water Department. No plastic trash bags will be accepted. Bags must contained leaves only and will be picked up as time allows. No specific schedule will be followed. Collection will begin Oct. 15 and end Dec. 15. Also, there is no longer a drop off point at the Depot and it will be a dumping violation f found dropping leaves there.

— Submitted to The Enterprise