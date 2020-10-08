Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library receives $25K COVID funding

Special to the Barnesville Enterprise

Two local libraries — Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library and the St. Clairsville Public Library — are each receiving $25,000 in COVID safety funding.

The payments are funded with Coronavirus Relief Funds provided to the state from the US Department of Treasury as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”).

The Office of Budget and Management distributed the money as part of COVID safety funding to Ohio Public Libraries authorized by the Ohio Controlling Board on July 27.

“Thanks to our partners in the General Assembly, specifically State Representative Don Jones and State Senator Frank Hoagland, CARES Act funding is going back into our communities and supporting local resources,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “We know this funding will be put to good use serving the community.”

“On behalf of Ohio’s 251 public library systems, the Ohio Library Council would like to formally thank Gov. DeWine, the Ohio Controlling Board and the Ohio General Assembly for hearing our call and listening to our concerns,” said Michelle Francis, executive director of the Ohio Library Council. “This funding is greatly appreciated and will allow our libraries to continue to make safety a priority for public library employees and Ohio’s 8.4 million library cardholders.”

These payments assist libraries in operating safely during the COVID-19 public health emergency, including supporting increased sanitation costs, maintaining social distancing, purchasing personal protection equipment (PPE), and other necessary costs to comply with public health orders, local health department recommendations, and best practices.