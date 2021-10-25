Signage up at Rock River Refuge

Special to the Enterprise

Signage is now in place at the Captina Conservancy's Rock River Refuge in southwest Somerset Township. Local resident Lacy Burkhart of Evermore Films and Design donated design services and the Foundation for Appalachia Ohio provided a grant that paid for the design. Volunteers for the conservancy installed the signage.

Rock River Refuge is a natural area that was dedicated on Sept. 18. The refuge includes a 2.5-mile trail about two miles south of Temperanceville.

After settlement in the 19th century, the land was farmed by the McLaughlin family until the 1990s when it was purchased by Wayne Mason, who bought it to preserve the land as a home for wildlife.

In 2015, Mason donated the property to the conservancy to be permanently protected.

To reach the site, travel south from Temperanceville on State Route 379, turn right on McLaughlin Road (also known as Burkhart Road). You'll see the trailhead signs and parking area on the left in approximately .6 miles. The exact GPS coordinates are 39.889614, -81.2223. The refuge is open daily from sunrise to sunset.

The Captina Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust with a focus on conserving and protecting the Captina Creek and regional watersheds. The group seeks to inform others about the

importance of this watershed and it water quality to all who live here. The conservancy promotes and engages in the restoration and sustainability of the watersheds through education, voluntary conservation agreements and acquisitions, and water quality monitoring.

The organization maintains offices on Shamrock Drive, Barnesville.