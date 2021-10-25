OPWC to meet Nov. 3

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — There will be a meeting of the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) County Sub-Committee at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Commissioners Office at the Belmont County Courthouse, St. Clairsville.

The sub-committee members include Belmont County Engineer Terry Lively, county commissioner J.P. Dutton, Pultney Township Trustee Mark Cervelli, Martins Ferry Mayor John Davies, and a fifth member to be appointed at the meeting.

In addition to selecting the fifth member, the purpose of this meeting is to prioritize the applications received within Belmont County that are applying for funding in round 36 from OPWC.

The meeting is open to the public.