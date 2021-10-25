Health center marks grand opening

Special to the Enterprise

Ohio Hills Health Center, headquartered in downtown Barnesville, and Monroe County leaders officially opened the new Monroe Family Health Center, 584 Lewisville Road, Woodsfield, at a ribbon-cutting on Oct. 21.

The new center represents over four years of planning and construction to create a facility that will meet the expanding health care needs of residents of Monroe County. The new center provides primary care physicians, specialists, dentists and rehabilitation services and includes expanded hours. Space is also available to accommodate additional services such as Behavioral Health Counseling, Medication Assistance Treatment for Substance Abuse and other support services.

At the center’s groundbreaking in September 2020, Jeff Birtton, CEO of OHHC, noted “in the last 6 years, our patient population for Monroe Family Health Center has grown about 30 percent and we have outgrown our existing facility.”

The new Monroe Family Health Center was made possible by funding through the USDA Department of Rural Development which includes a $3 million loan. The new 12,000 square foot facility will bring a comprehensive medical complex to Woodsfield, making healthcare accessible and affordable for all area residents, including children, low income and the elderly.