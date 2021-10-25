Community Foundation issues annual report, elects officers

Special to the Enterprise

The annual meeting of the Barnesville Community Foundation was held on Oct. 18 for the purpose of electing officers for the coming year. Tricia Hines-Ford will serve as president and Sam Lucas as vice president for the coming year. Kelli Wehr, secretary, and Brenda Brown, treasurer, were returned to their respective posts for the foundation.

Elected trustees for a term expiring in 2024 were Patricia Reischman and Richard Marmie. Continuing as trustees are Mary Sidwell, Mike Crawford, Paulette Sawvel and Rita Hall. Retiring trustees are Rebecca Thomas and Timothy McKelvey.

The annual report for the fiscal year ending June 30th was recently sent to voting members of the organization. The report reveals total capital and liabilities at $320,985.

Participating member organizations of the Barnesville Community Foundation are Friends of Memorial Park, Watt Center for History and the Arts, The Haven Youth Center, Rails to Trails, Brad Detling Memorial Ridge Runner Classic, Barnesville Depot Fund, Barnesville Mother’s Club, Goaliners, Belmont County Suicide Prevention, 3 Cs Cancer Support Group, KindnesU-Lillian’s Leaders of Tomorrow Club and Home Run Club.

Donations to these organizations or the endowment and unrestricted funds are tax-deductible as permitted by federal law.

Voting members of the foundation contribute a minimum of $500 over a 10-year period.

The Barnesville Community Foundation was incorporated on Feb. 10, 1993, and began operations in October 1996. The late Attorney Lodge Hanlon was the driving force in the formation of the foundation as well as the Barnesville Area Education Foundation.

Donations may be sent to Barnesville Community Foundation, P.O. Box 256, Barnesville, Ohio 43713. Address general inquiries to the group by email to barnesvillecommunityfoundation@gmail.com