Union Local stages active shooter drill

Special to the Enterprise

MORRISTOWN – A volley of gunshots rang out at Union Local high and middle schools on Oct. 15.

Belmont County Chief Deputy James Zusack conducted an active shooter drill playing the part of the shooter during the Friday morning exercise.

The scene of one person slumped on the floor outside the school office greeted the students who left their belongings in classrooms and followed protocols they learned earlier.

Law enforcement and EMTs from various Belmont County fire departments — including the deputy coroner — rushed in, subdued the shooter, and loaded the injured for transport to area hospitals.

Following the drill which consumed all of five minutes, Principal Zac Shutler and officials debriefed the students in the school gymnasium.