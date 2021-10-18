Library adds new items to its shelves

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials

My First Trip To A Farm by Greg Roza. In memory of Paul Keylor given by Todd, Donna, Natasha, Deron, Bryar and Brogan.

The 50 Greatest Players In Pittsburgh Steelers History by Robert Cohen. In memory of Barb Tetlow given by Fred and Nancy, Brent, Todd and Donna, Natasha, Deron, Bryar and Brogan, Kody, Chelsey, Remmy, Kolson and Lainey.

Whiplash by Janet Dailey. Billionaire’s Wife On Paper by Melanie Milburne. Secrets Of His Forbidden Cinderella by Caitlin Crews. Don’t Waste Your Food by Deborah Chancellor.

Goodnight Football by Michael Dahl. In memory of Sandra Gibson given by Paula Nowak, Pat Reischman, Rebecca Lynn, Jean Gibson, Lena Greenwood, Rita Hall, Cynthia Hughes and Rebecca Thomas.

Fiction

First Christmas On Huckleberry Hill by Jennifer Beckstrand. Inspirational

Runner by Tracy Clark. Mystery

The Blood Of Innocents by Sean Lynch. Large Print Western

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles.

Keep Me Warm At Christmas by Brenda Novak.

A Terrible Fall Of Angels by Laurell Hamilton.

Stronger Than You Know by Lori Foster.

The Book Of Accidents by Chuck Wendig.

The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren.

Red Widow by Alma Katsu.

The Rose Code by Kate Quinn.

Non-Fiction

The Lighter Step-By-Step Instant Pot by Jeffrey Eisner.

Fuzz: When Nature Breaks The Law by Mary Roach.

Build Your Own Farm Tools by Josh Volk.

My Everything by Einat Nathan.

This Is Your Mind On Plants by Michael Pollan.

Children's

Five Little Pumpkins on Sesame Street by Erin Guendelsberger.

Halloween Is Coming by Cal Everett.

Five Little Pumpkins.

The Wheels On The Bus At Halloween by Sarah Kieley.

The Night Before Election Day by Natasha Wing.