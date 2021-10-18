Council discusses paving options

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville Village Council discusses paving streets at its Oct. 12 meeting.

Village Administrator Roger Deal informed council that Wilson's Blacktop's quote to pave the Northbound lanes of South Chestnut Street to Leggett Avenue was $9,290 when they do the Southbound lanes for Columbia Gas. Council approved the quote.

Also, Deal received an estimate from Parnell & Associates for $32,743 to pave the East Church Street alley. D Deal suggested waiting until spring to do the work and get better pricing. Adam Ackerman agreed and said it needs to be done right and the storm culvert from Main Street needs to be addressed.

In other business, Ackerman asked if the old Travis property on East Church Street has been condemned. Mayor Dale Bunting said he would have Fire Chief Tim Hall look into it.

Mayor Bunting gave the Mayor's report for September. He said the state received $670.50, Belmont County received $25.50, and the village received $1,049 for a total of $1,745.

Meanwhile, Deal presented council with a proposal from Sands Decker Engineers & Surveyors for bidding and construction phases for the Slope Creek Waterline for $49,500 and reimbursable of $2,500. Bill Knox, Community Development Director, asked Deal what the project cost was. Deal said $5,582,000. Council approved the proposal.

Deal discussed the annual backflow testing with council. He explained the costs, time consumption and with only having two employees to do it, he suggested discontinuing these and utilizing outside contractors. Deal said he would suggest giving businesses a list of service providers and results to be submitted to the water department. Councilman Tony Johnson expressed his opposition. Council questioned the number of village employees. Courtney Valine asked where the village was in regards to the advertisement for an operations manager. Deal said he has collected about 10 applications and expects to have interviews within the next few weeks.

Council went into executive session to discuss personnel. However, no direct action was taken upon their return.