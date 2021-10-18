2021 Christmas ornament features Memorial Park

Special to the Enterprise

Since 1984, the Barnesville Chamber of Commerce has produced commemorative Christmas bulb ornaments featuring many of the community’s landmarks and special events. The 38th annual ornament celebrates the Barnesville Memorial Park that marks its 151st year in 2021. The limited-edition ornament features the work of local artist Twila Fisher from drone aerial shots by Brady Wildes.

Memorial Park got its start in 1870 as the fairgrounds for the Barnesville District Agricultural Fair. The 14.5-acre plot contained a grandstand, racetrack, and exhibit buildings. The last fair took place in 1893. A decade later, the land was sold to the village and was renamed City Park. The Fall (horse) Races were held up through the Great Depression while the track infield was used for high school football games until the current high school field was developed in 1935.

After World War II, park board members hired Oglebay Park’s chief landscaping architect Brooks Wiggington to redesign the park into its current configuration including an amphitheater, shelter houses and sports fields. At the same time, the village assumed control of the privately operated “Crystal Pool” replacing the facility and adding the Albert S. George Youth Center in 1964.

In more recent decades, the long-planned Rotary Lake, additional ball fields, nature paths and the “Amazing Playground” complete the park, a stellar asset for a community this size.

The limited-edition collectible ornament may be purchased at the chamber office at 130 W. Main St. during regular hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday,Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The cost is $10 per bulb. Mail orders are also available. Please add $5 for shipping and handling.

Bulbs may also be purchased at Avenues of Barnesville, 132 E. Main, or Barnesville Do it Best Hardware, 140 S. Chestnut St.

Contact the chamber office at 740-425-4300 or bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com for more information or to reserve an ornament.