Belmont County COVID deaths increase

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Local deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic increased during September, health department officials report.

On Oct. 9, Deputy Health Director Robert Sproul said Belmont County has had a total of 9,089 confirmed cases since the pandemic’s onset, with 8,115 recovered. There are currently 823 active cases, including 18 hospitalizations.

There have been 133 deaths associated with the virus in the county, 11 in the past five weeks. While many had underlying conditions, Sproul reports all who died since Sept. 1 were not vaccinated.