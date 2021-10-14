Barnesville plans leaf pick up

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Public Works will be picking up leaves that are left curbside by residents of the Village of Barnesville, as long as they are contained in paper biodegradable compostable bags.

No plastic trash bags will be accepted.

Bags must contain leaves only and will be picked up as time allows. No specific schedule will be followed.

The collection will begin Oct. 18 and will end Dec. 15. Also, there is no longer a drop-off point at the Depot, and will be a dumping violation if found dropping off there.