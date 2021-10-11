Perfect weather for Storybook Park

Special to the Enterprise

Perfect fall weather greeted the hundreds of youngsters and adults too who took part in Storybook Park, a program of the Barnesville Hutton Memorial staged at Barnesville Memorial Park on Oct. 2.

Characters inside of specially selected books were brought to life for participants through large illustrations featured at each story's station. Each station has a featured craft to go along with the story. The library partnered with community organizations, various high school clubs and many individuals to run the activities.