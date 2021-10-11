Library to offer storytimes

Special to the Enterprise

Fall Storytime and Toddlertime classes will begin this week at the Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library. Taking extra precaution due to the rise of COVID cases, they will be hosting classes at the Library Annex for the Fall.

There will be two storytime sessions offered either Monday afternoons from 1 to 1:45 p.m. or Monday evenings from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Classes will take place Oct. 11, 18, 25, Nov. 8 and 15. No class on Nov. 1. Storytime is for children ages 3-5. The 45-minute program includes stories, finger-plays, songs, rhymes and crafts.

Toddlertime is designed for one- and two-year-olds and an adult. Parents, caregivers and grandparents have all been part of this successful program. The 30-minute program centers around the child and adult participating in songs, finger-plays, creative movements, stories and crafts. Fall sessions will be held on Thursdays, Oct. 14, 21, Nov. 4, 11, 18. from 6 to 6:30 p.m. No class on Oct. 28.

Stop in the library or call to at 740-425-1651 to register.