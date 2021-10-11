Library adds new items to its shelves
The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:
Memorials
How To Age Without Getting Old by Joyce Meyer. Chicken Soup For The Soul: Miracles & Divine Intervention by Amy Newmark.In memory of Dr. Paul G. Modie Jr. given by Becky Hunkler and Family.
Taste Of Home Fast Fix Favorites.In memory of Anne Davis given by Rick and Cindy Lallathin.
The Best-Ever Cookie Book. In memory of Wilma Hilligas (Hutton) Matusik given by B.A.C.E.
Live Well, Bake Cookies by Danielle Rye. Vegetable Simple by Eric Ripert. In memory of Mary Lou Broomhall given by Max, Cathy, Lacy and Jonathan.
Fiction
The Beginning by Beverly Lewis. Inspirational
Murder Most Fowl by Donna Andrews. Mystery
Jekyll & Hyde Inc. by Simon Green. Science Fiction
Hummingbird Lane by Carolyn Brown. Large Print
The Santa Suit by Mary Kay Andrews.
Santa Cruise by Fern Michaels.
The New Kingdom by Wilbur Smith.
Night Music by JoJo Moyes.
Cheat Day by Liv Stratman.
Flowers Of Darkness by Tatiana DeRosnay.
Non-Fiction
Just Diagnosed Breast Cancer by Arlene Karole.
Alexa For Dummies by Paul McFedries.
Unwinding Anxiety by Judson Brewer.
Honor Bound by Amy McGrath. Biography
Book on CDs
Walnut Creek Wish by Wanda Brunstetter.
A Country Affair by Debbie Macomber.
Blind Tiger by Sandra Brown.
DVDs
12 Mighty Orphans.
F9: The Fast Saga.