Library adds new items to its shelves

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials

How To Age Without Getting Old by Joyce Meyer. Chicken Soup For The Soul: Miracles & Divine Intervention by Amy Newmark.In memory of Dr. Paul G. Modie Jr. given by Becky Hunkler and Family.

Taste Of Home Fast Fix Favorites.In memory of Anne Davis given by Rick and Cindy Lallathin.

The Best-Ever Cookie Book. In memory of Wilma Hilligas (Hutton) Matusik given by B.A.C.E.

Live Well, Bake Cookies by Danielle Rye. Vegetable Simple by Eric Ripert. In memory of Mary Lou Broomhall given by Max, Cathy, Lacy and Jonathan.

Fiction

The Beginning by Beverly Lewis. Inspirational

Murder Most Fowl by Donna Andrews. Mystery

Jekyll & Hyde Inc. by Simon Green. Science Fiction

Hummingbird Lane by Carolyn Brown. Large Print

The Santa Suit by Mary Kay Andrews.

Santa Cruise by Fern Michaels.

The New Kingdom by Wilbur Smith.

Night Music by JoJo Moyes.

Cheat Day by Liv Stratman.

Flowers Of Darkness by Tatiana DeRosnay.

Non-Fiction

Just Diagnosed Breast Cancer by Arlene Karole.

Alexa For Dummies by Paul McFedries.

Unwinding Anxiety by Judson Brewer.

Honor Bound by Amy McGrath. Biography

Book on CDs

Walnut Creek Wish by Wanda Brunstetter.

A Country Affair by Debbie Macomber.

Blind Tiger by Sandra Brown.

DVDs

12 Mighty Orphans.

F9: The Fast Saga.