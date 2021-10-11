Food giveaway planned for Oct. 16

Special to the Enterprise

“5 Loaves Food Ministry," an outreach ministry of the First Christian Church of Barnesville, located at 219 W Church St., announced the next scheduled food giveaway and luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The ministry serves those in need in the Barnesville area school district. A proper ID is required and only one give away to a household is allowed.

“5 Loaves Food Ministry” is located in the basement of The First Christian Church of Barnesville. It can be reached by calling 740-425-2480. The ministry is self-funded and all donations of food or money are welcomed!

Anyone wishing to volunteer or donate food or money may contact Mike Lucas at 740-391-9211 or Debbie Gossett at 740-391-2885. You also can donate online at fccbarnesville.org by going to the “5 Loaves Food Ministry” page.