Luck shines on Shamrocks in second shutout

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Shamrocks invaded Toronto on Oct. 1 and put a damper on the Jefferson County community’s homecoming beating the Red Knights, 37-0.

The win was the second consecutive shutout for the Barnesville team over a Jefferson County team. The week before the ‘Rocks beat Steubenville Catholic 55-0.

In the last two outings, the ‘Rocks have posted a whopping 92 points to their opponents' zero!

For the win, Owyn Wise had a big night for the hometown team. He scored twice as the Shamrocks continue to improve with a 5-1 record.

Meanwhile, downriver in New Martinsville, the Union Local Jets notched a 26-23 victory over Magnolia and also sport 5-1 record for the season.

Barnesville takes on Monroe Central and Shenandoah before traveling over to Morristown for the 63rd matchup with the Jets for the coveted “Milk Bucket” trophy. Barnesville leads the series 37-22-3.

Union Local will play county rivals St. Clairsville and Bellaire before the season-ending game with the Shamrocks.

Other prep scores for the week saw Beallsville routed by Bridgeport 40-0, Monroe Central besting the Shenandoah Zeps, 38-38, and Buckeye Trail losing a close one to the Malvern Hornets, 26-24.