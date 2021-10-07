Dr. Paul J. Modie Jr., Barnesville native, passes

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville native, Dr. Paul J. Modie Jr., long-time physician in Parkersburg, West Virginia, died on Sept. 26, at the age of 84. The 1954 Barnesville High School grad was the son of the late Paul G. Modie Sr. and Kathryn Darah Modie.

After high school, he attended Case Western Reserve University where he received his bachelor's and MD degrees. Following an internship in Washington, D.C., Modie served in the U.S. Army including two years in Vietnam.

Following the war, he continued his medical career with a surgery practice in Parkersburg from 1969-2010.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Kay Hunkler Modie; two sons; one daughter; and their families; as well as his sister, Marjory Modie Capodrilupo.

Services and burial took place in Parkersburg.