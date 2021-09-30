Two arrested for allegedly blackmailing Morristown area double murder victim

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE – Detectives with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Bellaire residence over the Sept. 25 weekend and arrested a man and woman charging both with extortion.

Detectives say during the investigation into the death of Thomas and Angela Strussion detectives linked the two with a plot extort Thomas Strussion who was the owner of two Ohio Valley Joe’s Salsa’s restaurants.

The case is still under investigation and detectives are working to determine if the blackmail and murders are tied together.