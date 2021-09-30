Police apprehend suspect after shots fired

Special to the Enterprise

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 24, the Barnesville Police was dispatched to a shots fired incident that occurred on E. Church St.

The caller indicated that a male fired two rounds into the air and left the area in a blue Ford Mustang.

Officers patrolling the area then observed a vehicle matching that description traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver failed to stop. A short pursuit ensued and the vehicle was stopped on SR 800 North.

The male was intoxicated and was taken into custody. A handgun with one round in the chamber and the magazine removed was located in the vehicle. Officers at the residence where the shooting incident occurred located two shell casings matching the caliber of the handgun in the vehicle.

The man was transported to Belmont County Jail on multiple offenses including OVI and felony weapons offenses.

Thankfully nobody was injured as a result of this incident. Chief Sirianni thanks his team for what they do every day and their outstanding handling of this incident.

(This article was posted on the Barnesville Police Department's Facebook page.)