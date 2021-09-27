School board approves routine items
Special to the Enterprise
The Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education met on Sept 16 and approved a list of routine business items.
The board approved the following items:
- The following donations are for the month of August: Starr's Used Cars, Charles and Angela Sellers, Parker & Parker Insurance, Sonotone Hearing Aid Center, J-Mo Meats, Skekinah Christian Fellowship, The Flower Gardens, Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, Back to School; and Barnesville 200 Club, Basketball Shooting Machine.
- The purchase order in the amount of $3,083.71 paid to the order of Josten's for fiscal year 2021 for the high school yearbook.
- The FFA field trip to Camp Muskingum on Sept. 26-28, 2021.
- The purchase order in the amount of $18,500 paid to the order of the Belmont County Juvenile Court for C-Cap, Alternative School billing.
- The ESSER Learning Loss Center Site Coordinator Denise Adkins-Leach, middle school/high school, for the 2021-2022 school year at a rate of $30 per hour.
- The ESSER Learning Loss Center After-School Tutors for the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $25 per hour: Mindy Acton, Stephanie Miller, Amanda Householder, Paige Evick, Brittany Baker, elementary school; and Jamie Carpenter, Jean Daniels, Denise Adkins-Leach, Alesa Stephens, Steve Fisher, middle school.
- The following After-School Detention Monitors for the 2021-22 school year: Mercy Phillips, elementary school; Amanda Eddy, Lena Greenwood and Emily Stephen, middle school; and Michelle McLaughlin, high school. The position is on as needed basis, not to exceed 2 hours per day and will be paid at the rate of $15 per hour.
- The following District Saturday School Monitors for the 2021-22 school year: Mandy Eddy, Mercy Phillips and Lena Greenwood. The position is on an as needed basis, not to exceed four hours per day and will be paid at the rate of $15 per hour.
- The following classified substitutes: Shaun Leach, Theresa Jefferis and Marie Stephen.