Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library will host Storybook Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Barnesville Memorial Park.

There will be stories, crafts and clowns. Also, costume characters and a sing-a-long are planned.

It will be a day of family fun. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Barnesville Middle School.

For information, visit www.barnesvillelibrary.org.