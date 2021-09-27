Jefferis named to planning commission

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Barnesville businessman John Jefferis was named to a three-year term as a member of the recently reconstituted Belmont County Planning Commission. The committee met for the first time with county commissioners on Sept. 13.

At that meeting, commissioners indicated they will soon be looking for a part-time executive director to oversee the new planning commission, which hosted its first meeting recently.

The group is focused on updating zoning rules and regulations from the 1960s.

"When we do subdivisions, we want to make sure that the paving is down in a proper way, there will be standards, that water runoff is addressed, that things are done right and we don't have problems down the road,” Commission President Jerry Echemann said to a local television station.

As for future development, commissioners are waiting to see if PTT Global Chemical will construct a multi-billion-dollar petrochemical plant in Dilles Bottom. If no final investment decision is made, the county hopes the land will be used as an industrial site.