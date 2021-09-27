Eberhart launches write-in bid

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville minister and Barnesville High School graduate Ed Eberhart announced on social media recently he is seeking a seat on the Barnesville School Board as a write-in candidate on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Eberhart is seeking the two-year unexpired term that no candidates filed for by the August ballot deadline.

The candidate is waging an aggressive yard campaign with many yards sporting yard signs the week of the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival.