Appalachian Regional Commission awards grant to Belmont College

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — In September 2021, the Appalachian Regional Commission invested nearly $46.4 million into Appalachia’s coal-impacted communities via Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative. A total of 57 projects will create/retain 9,187 jobs, attract nearly $519.5 million in leveraged private investments and be matched by over $59.2 million in additional public and private funds across the Region.

Belmont College was awarded $445,158 for the Belmont College Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Training program.

The ARC grant project will expand Belmont College’s HVAC Training program to meet the needs for local HVAC technicians. Belmont College will partner with Belmont County Drug Court and Youth

Services Systems, Inc., in Wheeling, W.Va., to train participants and at-risk high school students.

Additionally, 20 students in the Mental Health Studies Program at Belmont College will receive real-world experience by providing work support for drug court participants on a weekly basis. This program will also allow Belmont College to offer traditional HVAC offerings by having equipment and trained instructors to provide additional classes in air quality and building management. The expansion of this HVAC program is expected to train 50 students annually.

A complete list of all ARC POWER awards is available at www.arc.gov/power.