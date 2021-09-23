Morristown area couple homicide victims

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas held a brief news conference in his office to offer an update on what his office labeled the "suspicious deaths" of two people after receiving a call of a house fire in Morristown on Tuesday, Wheeling and Steubenville television stations reported last Wednesday.

As of now, we have classified the deceased — Tom and Angela Strussion on Trail’s End Drive located off US 40 and Pancoast Road between Morristown and Lloydsville — as being a double homicide, Lucas said.

Autopsies are will be done to determine the cause of death.

The structure fire call came in at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials reported most of the damage was confined to the second story of the residence where the couple was found dead at the scene.