Watt Center Book Sale features 2022 commemorative calendar

Book loving Barnesville Pumpkin Festival visitors who check out the many bargains of the Watt Center for History and the Arts Book Sale may also purchase commemorative Barnesville area 2022 calendars. The cost per calendar is $8. The group will also sell copies of the 2008 Bicentennial and 1908 Centennial book reprint at the sale.

The theme for the 2022 calendar is “TIME TO GET OUT AND ABOUT and learn about local history.” Featuring contemporary and historic photos the following area locations and venues are profiled: Barnesville Livestock Auction, Belmont County Mansion Museum, Captina AME Cemetery, Epworth Park (Bethesda), Historic Morristown, Military Veterans Museum (Belmont), National Road S Bridges, Pennyroyal Opera House (Fairview), Raven Rocks, St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Temperanceville) and Underground Railroad Museum (Flushing).

Book sale hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday with a $5 entry fee. Admission to the sale and historical displays at 511 Watt Ave. are free for the remainder of the festival. Thursday hours are 4 to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday shoppers will be treated to a $1 per bag sale for the remaining stock of books on hand.