Tychonski named 2021 Barnesville Pumpkin Festival parade marshal

Special to the Enterprise

Veteran photographer and former Barnesville Enterprise employee Reed Tychonski will be honored as this year's pumpkin festival parade marshal during Saturday afternoon’s parade highlighting the 57th festival.

Tychonski was a full-time employee of the Enterprise for 35 years beginning his career in 1979. Afterwards, he continued to supply the paper with photographs of the festival, Jamboree in the Hills as well as Barnesville High School sporting events, school reunion pictures and other special events from throughout the area.

A two-page spread in the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival tab highlights Tychonski’s over four decades of photographing current events that immediately become a record of the community’s shared local history.