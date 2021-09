Special to the Enterprise

Ohio Department of Highways (Belmont County) started I-70 nighttime resurfacing on Sept. 13.

The project includes the resurfacing of nearly 11 miles of I-70 from Exit 202 (SR 800) to Exit 213 (U.S. 40/SR 331).

Work hours are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

The completion date is Oct. 15.