General Election voter registration deadline nearing

Special to the Enterprise

Ohio residents who are not registered to vote have until Oct. 4 to register to participate in the Nov. 2 General Election. The focus of this election is primarily local races including township and village officials as well as local school boards.

Registration may be made online with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office website https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/NCOA/NCOA or by contacting the Belmont County Board of Elections at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/belmont/.

The local board of elections may also be reached at 52180 National Road,

P.O. Box 994, 740-526-0188 or Belmont@ohiosos.gov

Office hours at St. Clairsville are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.